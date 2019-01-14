Emmerdale viewers uncomfortable watching teacher abuse plot

Emmerdale viewers said they felt “sick” and “uncomfortable” as the abuse storyline between Maya and Jacob took a disturbing turn.

Teacher Maya (Louisa Clein), who is in a relationship with David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden), has been seen kissing and grooming 15-year-old Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), David’s adopted son.

And in Monday night’s episode of the ITV soap, the confused teenager sends Maya a topless selfie.

“Is this Maya/Jacob thing making anyone else’s skin crawl?” asked one viewer on Twitter.

“Eugh now Maya is making the moves on Jacob? Disgusting, however a very important issue that needs to be represented,” said another.

One person called Maya an “absolute bloody disgrace”, while another said: “This Jacob and Maya story is getting very uncomfortable to watch now.”

“This #Emmerdale teacher/pupil storyline is making me sick!!” tweeted one person.

The cast and crew of Emmerdale have met with children’s charity Barnardo’s for advice on the plot, and the organisation arranged for them to meet with young survivors of sexual abuse.

