Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden expecting third baby

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden are expecting their third baby together.

The soap stars, who have two sons called Buster and Bowie, revealed their news in a post on social media.

Both uploaded a photo to Instagram of themselves and their sons walking in the woods.

The boys are holding a sign that reads “Buster Bowie and”, and the post was captioned “#Number3”.

Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap, started dating Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe, in 2007.

They tied the knot in 2018.

- Press Association