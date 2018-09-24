Emmerdale gives fans a look at RobRon wedding
Emmerdale has given viewers their first look at Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden’s wedding.
The pair – dubbed RobRon by fans of the ITV soap – were in the midst of exchanging vows last year when the big day was disrupted by a dramatic murder accusation.
However, their long-awaited nuptials are now set to go ahead.
A picture released on Instagram shows Aaron (Danny Miller) and Robert (Ryan Hawley) holding hands at their ceremony.
The pair are standing under a gazebo decorated with flowers, while candles spelling out the word “love” rest on a table behind them.
The image was captioned: “To have and to hold… are you ready for the ceremony of the century? #RobronWedding #Robron#Countdownbegins #Emmerdale.”
Another snap, unveiled on the soap’s Twitter, shows the couple standing side by side, looking into each other’s eyes.
#RobronWedding #Robron #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/xJxBUK7v22— Emmerdale (@emmerdale) September 24, 2018
It is thought the wedding will take place in October.
Emmerdale continues on ITV.
- Press Association
