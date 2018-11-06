Emma Willis and Rylan Clarke left in tears as Big Brother closes its doors for the last time

Big Brother closed its door for the final time last night and some fans are not ready to say goodbye to the iconic reality TV show.

The show, which was launched in the UK in 2000 on Channel 4, has given us stars such as Rylan Clark-Neal, Nikki Grahame, Jade Goodie and our very own Brian Dowling.

The emotional goodbye began moments into the episode as host Emma WIllis broke down in tears during the show’s prologue.

“Big Brother entered our lives in the year 2000,’ she began. ‘Before iPhones, IPods, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter,” she began fighting back the tears.

It brought real people from ordinary homes into our lives every single night ad creates a howl new genre of TV which changed popular culture forever

Moments after Cameron Cole was crowned what could potentially be the show’s last winner, host WIllis teared up again thanking everyone who has been involved in the show over the last 18 years.

And it didn’t end there.

It’s the final Big Brother, and with it, the final ever episode of Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

Host Rylan Clark-Neal teared up as he sat down with Willis and thanked her for everything she’s done for the show.

The duo's sweet heart-to-heart moment sent viewers, former housemates and fans to social media to say their goodbye.

By Anna O'Donoghue

