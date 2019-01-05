Emma Watson reflects on a year of Time’s Up movement

Emma Watson called for “solidarity across professions and across borders” as she reflected on a year of the Time’s Up movement.

The British actress is a prominent member of the organisation, which was set up in January last year to combat sexual harassment.

As of December, its fund offering legal aid to women affected by harassment in the workplace had attracted 22 million US dollars (£17.3 million) in donations as well as hundreds of volunteer lawyers.

Beauty And The Beast star Watson wrote on Instagram celebrating the movement’s anniversary.

She said: “Thank you to everyone who has been part of TIME’S UP over the past year. From my sisters in the film industry to the activists and campaigners around the world who have supported us, I’ve been so inspired by the way people have reached out to each other, shared experiences and advice, and organised together as part of this movement for change.

“Gender equality can only become a reality if we harness the transformative power of solidarity across professions and across borders.

“There’s still a long way to go, but the achievements so far make me optimistic for a fairer future. 2018 was just the beginning.” Emma Watson arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles last year

In February, Watson, 28, donated £1 million to the UK Justice and Equality Fund, a campaign aimed at helping those affected by harassment.

At the Oscars in March, she debuted a fake tattoo – complete with typo – on her arm. It read: “Times Up.”⠀⠀⠀⠀

