Emma Watson, Millie Bobby Brown and Ed Sheeran up for Kids’ Choice Awards

British stars Emma Watson, Millie Bobby Brown, Daisy Ridley, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles are among those vying for honours at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Star Wars’ Ridley faces Beauty And The Beast’s Watson for favourite movie actress in Los Angeles on Saturday, but they face competition from Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot.

Sheeran is up against stars including Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars for favourite male artist.

Daisy Ridley faces Gal Gadot and Emma Watson (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Katy Perry are among those nominated in the female artist category.

Former One Direction singer Styles is up for favourite breakout artist, while Brown is nominated for best TV actress for her performance as Eleven in Stranger Things.

Fans vote for the winners at the show known for covering celebrities in green slime.

Wrestler John Cena will host the ceremony at Inglewood’s The Forum.