Emma Watson challenges people to ‘make a one-degree shift’

Emma Watson has urged fans to “make a one-degree shift” in their lives, saying small changes can make a big difference.

The actress and feminist, 27, penned a letter to readers in the March issue of Vogue Australia, which she guest edited.

I helped guest edit @vogueaustralia’s March issue dedicated to conversations about sustainability and “Designing the Future”. I am so proud of this! @Edwinamccann thank you for making my editing dreams come true. Link in my bio to read my guest editor letter. A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Feb 19, 2018 at 1:00pm PST

Watson, one of many stars backing the Time’s Up campaign to eradicate harassment and gender inequality, said that after a year “dominated by an alarming newsfeed”, 2018 appeared to be a turning point.

She wrote: “Silenced voices are becoming amplified and media outlets are shining a spotlight on the people and groups challenging for change. The pages to follow in this issue, Designing The Future, is a part of that change.

“The word ‘change’ can be intimidating, riddled with expectation of outcomes and fear of failure.

“So I want to propose something to you: when steering a boat, a captain can shift the wheel one degree and it drastically changes the course of the boat.

“I would like to challenge you, after reading this issue, to make a one-degree shift, because a small change can make a huge difference.”

The Harry Potter star thanked Vogue for giving her the platform, and collaborators “for sharing your voice and your self”.

She continued: “Lastly, thank you to anyone picking up this issue and reading it. You are the biggest piece to the puzzle of our global wellbeing. Join me in a one-degree shift!”

Watson appears on the cover of the magazine, and also shared several images from her shoot with Peter Lindbergh.

The actress recently made a £1 million donation to a new fund that will help set up a framework and provide support for those affected by sexual harassment.