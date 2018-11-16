Emma Bunton signs new solo record deal

Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton has announced she has sealed a solo record deal.

The star posted online that she has been signed with BMG.

Baby Spice, who has gone on to do solo work and present her own radio show, revealed the news in a Twitter post.

Alongside a picture of herself with headphones on singing into a microphone, she posted: “Love being in the studio. So excited, Signed a record deal #BMG Can’t wait for you to hear it! #newalbum.”

Bunton, 42, announced in June she was back in the studio working on new material following the Viva Forever tour, singing at the 2012 Olympics, and recording the 2014 England World Cup song.

She will join fellow Spice Girls Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner on their comeback tour next year.

- Press Association