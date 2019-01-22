Emily Ratajkowski wishes husband Sebastian Bear-McClard happy birthday
Emily Ratajkowski wished husband Sebastian Bear-McClard a happy birthday with a sweet post on Instagram.
The actress and model tied the knot with film producer Bear-McClard last February after reportedly dating for weeks.
On Monday, Ratajkowski, 27, shared a black-and-white picture to Instagram showing her and her husband smiling while he had his arm around her.
She captioned it: “HBD, husband. I love you more every day.”
Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard got married at a surprise ceremony in New York’s City Hall in February.
They celebrated their honeymoon in Utah where they shared several pictures of their gold wedding rings.
The London-born actress – who has starred in films including Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty – found fame when she danced topless in the video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 single Blurred Lines.
- Press Association
