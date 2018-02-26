Emily Ratajkowski got married in a mustard suit: 6 other celebs who didn’t wear a white dress

In case you missed the biggest celeb goss of the past few days, model and actor Emily Ratajkowski got married at a surprise wedding in New York.

The big news isn’t that she’s allegedly only been dating her new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard for a few weeks, but rather that she wasn’t wearing a traditional white dress.

Instead, Ratajkowski went for a distinctly edgier look – a mustard suit from Zara. If you’re planning any last-minute weddings of your own, the suit can be yours for £120 – an absolute steal, I’m sure we all agree.

Even though it’s 2018, you very rarely see Western brides wearing anything other than a white or off-white gown for their nuptials – that’s why anything slightly different really captures our attention.

Here are some of the most interesting alternative wedding outfits that celebs have chosen for their big day.

1. Cilla Black

Cilla Black married her manager Bobby Willis in 1969, at the St Marylebone Register Office in London.

As this was the Swinging Sixties, Black’s vibrant red minidress made perfect sense, instead of a frothy white gown.

2. Emma Thompson

For Emma Thompson’s 1989 wedding to Kenneth Branagh, not only did she opt for a short gown but she also went for a pretty out-there pattern.

Whilst the dress hasn’t exactly dated very well, it was certainly a theatrical choice for the couple who, at the time, were acting royalty.

2. Gwen Stefani

In 2002, Gwen Stefani married rocker Gavin Rossdale in a pretty OTT location – Covent Garden – so naturally, she had to match her gown to the setting.

Stefani went for a now-iconic John Galliano pink dip-dyed dress that certainly was dramatic. After the wedding, she donated the dress to the V&A as a work of art, and it was then displayed in the museum’s exhibition on wedding dresses in 2014.

3. Shenae Grimes

I now pronounce us Mr. and Mrs. Beech! Ahhh! Xx @iamjoshbeech pic.twitter.com/YWMFvprqU9 — Shenae Beech (@shenaegrimes) May 10, 2013

Whilst the silhouette of actor Shenae Grimes’ wedding dress might look very classic, that’s where all traditional elements ended. Grimes married the model and musician Josh Beech in Kent in 2013, wearing a black tulle Vera Wang dress.

She isn’t the only celeb to choose black over the much more traditional white – in 2016, Girls actor Zosia Mamet got married in an inky Givenchy piece.

4. Kristen Bell

We’re including actor Kristen Bell in this list mainly for how brilliant this throwback picture of her 2013 courthouse wedding to Dax Shepard is.

Even though the couple got engaged in 2010, they refused to tie the knot until gay marriage was legalised in California. For the very low-key ceremony, Bell kept things simple in a plain black ensemble with a statement necklace.

5. Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo and her now-husband Johannes Huebl are one of Instagram’s most stylish couples, so it came as no surprise that their 2014 wedding was almost painfully fashionable.

At first glance, it might look like Palermo is wearing a fairly traditional ensemble, but it was actually a three-piece outfit, designed by Caroline Herrera. Comprised of a cream jumper, white shorts and a tulle overlay with a split up the middle, she then paired the ensemble with electric blue Manolo Blahnik heels.

6. Jerry Hall

In 2016, model Jerry Hall married media titan Rupert Murdoch. She opted for an ice blue Vivienne Westwood midi-length gown – not a hugely surprising choice of designer, as Hall has walked in Westwood’s show plenty of times before. Her bridesmaids also opted for the designer, in varying shades of pale blue.

Hall is no stranger to mixing things up. In her unofficial 1990 wedding in Bali to Mick Jagger, she again opted against anything froofy and instead, went for a traditional Indonesian gold headdress and an orange dress.