Emily Ratajkowski announces marriage

Back to Showbiz Home

Model Emily Ratajkowski has announced she has married.

The 26-year-old posed with new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in the announcement made on Instagram on Friday.

💍ny💍

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

They are believed to have wed in New York City and she captioned the post with two rings and the letters “ny”.

The London-born model, who has also worked as an actress, found fame when she danced topless in the video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 single Blurred Lines.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Movies, World, Showbiz, Ratajkowski, UK, Emily Ratajkowski, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz