Emily Ratajkowski announces marriage

Model Emily Ratajkowski has announced she has married.

The 26-year-old posed with new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in the announcement made on Instagram on Friday.

💍ny💍 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

They are believed to have wed in New York City and she captioned the post with two rings and the letters “ny”.

The London-born model, who has also worked as an actress, found fame when she danced topless in the video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 single Blurred Lines.