Emily Blunt leads the British charge at Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations

Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt led the British charge as the nominations for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards were revealed.

At a ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the actress was recognised for both her lead role in the musical and her supporting part in horror The Quiet Place, in which she appears alongside husband John Krasinski.

Blunt, 35, will face competition in both categories from fellow British talent.

Olivia Colman is up for female actor in a leading role as Queen Anne in historical period comedy-drama The Favourite while Rachel Weisz is recognised in the female supporting actor category for the same film. Emily Blunt has been nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Richard E Grant is up for male actor in a supporting role for his part in Can You Ever Forgive Me? while in the television categories Hugh Grant and Anthony Hopkins will go head-to-head in the male actor in a television movie or limited series category.

Grant was nominated for A Very English Scandal while Hopkins was recognised for King Lear.

In a video posted to Twitter, E Grant said the nomination was “the best Christmas present I could’ve had”.

Cannot be blasé about this nomination for the @SAGawards voted for by members of @sagaftra for @cyefm alongside my@partner in crime @melissamccarthy nominated for Best Actress. Yippity doo daaaah! pic.twitter.com/43Kplkltmq — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 12, 2018

Elsewhere, Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper will go head to head when the 25th Sag Awards take place next month.

The two leading men have been nominated in the category of outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Vice and A Star Is Born respectively.

They will be up against Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek, Green Book’s Viggo Mortensen and BlacKkKlansman’s John David Washington.

In the female category, Blunt and Colman face heavyweight competition in the form of The Wife’s Glenn Close, Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born and Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Olivia Colman is among the British talent nominated at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Crazy Rich Asians, the first major Hollywood movie to feature an all-Asian cast in 25 years, is nominated for the outstanding performance by a cast category.

The comedy is nominated alongside A Star Is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

In the supporting roles, E Grant is up against Mahershala Ali who was recognised for Green Book, along with Timothee Chalamet in Beautiful Boy, Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman, Sam Elliott in A Star Is Born.

As well as Blunt and Weisz, the female category also features Amy Adams for Vice, Margot Robbie in Mary Queen Of Scots, and Emma Stone in The Favourite.

A Star Is Born, the musical drama featuring Cooper and Gaga, leads the way in nominations for films, with four, ahead of Spike Lee’s racially charged BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite on three. A Star is Born, featuring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, has four nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (Ian West/PA)

Marvel’s superhero blockbuster Black Panther, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, drama Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Green Book, set in the Jim Crow-era American South, all have two.

So does Bale’s Vice, which sees the British actor playing controversial US politician Dick Cheney.

Vice topped the nominations at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Cooper, Blunt, Driver, Elliott, Gaga, Malek and John David Washington all have two nominations.

In the television categories, streaming giant Netflix led the way in nominations with 15, ahead of Amazon Prime Video on eight and cable network HBO on six.

Individually, a string of actors each earned two nods for their work on the small screen, including The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan and The Kominsky Method’s Michael Douglas.

Both the outstanding action performance for a stunt ensemble nominations were announced before the rest of the categories.

In the television category, Glow, Daredevil, Jack Ryan, The Walking Dead and Westworld were all nominated.

For film, Ant-Man And The Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War, The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, Black Panther and Mission Impossible: Fallout were all given nods.

The nominations were announced by Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina and Orange Is The New Black’s Laverne Cox.

The 2019 SAG Awards will take place in Los Angeles on January 27.

