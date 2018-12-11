Emily Atack has ‘powerful’ new confidence after I’m A Celebrity

Emily Atack is living with a new-found confidence and said she is the “most powerful” she has been in her life.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! runner-up is resurgent and looking to the future after her lengthy spell in the jungle.

Atack is about to embark on a stand-up comedy tour which has reportedly seen a surge in sales following her time in Australia.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the actress revealed she feels a new-found confidence in her love life, her career, and her body image.

She said: “I feel now being a single 28-year-old woman is the most powerful position you can be in.

“I used to think before this it was quite a vulnerable position to be in and now, f*** that, I am feeling the strongest I have ever felt in my whole life.

“I feel so happy to be single – and so happy to think about what could come my way now with everything in my life.

“I feel like a strong independent woman. I survived in a jungle, I can survive anything and I can do anything on my own now. Apart from probably pass my driving test.”

