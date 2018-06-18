Emilia Clarke said goodbye to Daenerys and we just remembered Game of Thrones is ending

The final season of Game of Thrones is wrapping up filming and it's only a matter of time before we start saying goodbye to our favourite characters.

Our emotions aren't prepared for the fact that the series is coming to an end next year, but we didn't think about how the actors feel about saying goodbye to huge parts of their life.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys

Emilia Clarke has started the trend with an emotional Instagram post in which she says farewell to Daenerys Targaryen.

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade.

"It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #lastseasonitis"

The final season is wrapping up as we write this and no doubt we're going to get some more emotional messages from actors about their characters who have been a huge part of their lives.

Sadly, we're going to have to wait until sometime in 2019 until we see the final fruits of their labour.