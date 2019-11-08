Emilia Clarke believes new film Last Christmas is anti-Brexit

08/11/2019 - 15:27:00Back to Showbiz news Showbiz Home
Emilia Clarke believes her upcoming festive film is anti-Brexit.
The Game Of Thrones actress stars in seasonal romantic comedy Last Christmas.
Clarke believes the film, penned in part by Dame Emma Thompson, is in opposition to Brexit.
The actress told BBC Radio 4’s Front Row that the script reflects the “politically active” worldview of Thompson.
Asked on the show if the film was “anti-Brexit”, the star said: “Yes, definitely.
“You get to see on a cinema screen someone’s point of view as someone who was not born in this country, but who is here and who is living a life and just trying to get through.”
She added: “It really is a journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance, and acceptance on a broad scale – this to the backdrop of Brexit, and that’s a lot to do with acceptance.”
The film sees Clarke play a floundering shop worker whose family has fled the former Yugoslavia.
Dame Emma co-stars as her mother in the Christmas romantic comedy, and Clarke believes the film reflects her views.
She said: “Emma Thompson and Greg Wise (her husband) are politically active, and they would never write a script that wasn’t in line with the way they thought, so it’s there.”
