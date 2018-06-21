Elvis Presley ‘sings duet’ with daughter Lisa Marie Presley on new gospel album

Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley has described the “powerful and moving experience” of singing with her father for a new album of the late star’s music.

The new record, titled Where No One Stands Alone, is being released to celebrate Presley’s love of gospel music, and will feature 14 original performances recorded by him.

Each track will include newly-recorded instrumentation and backing vocals from those who worked with the King of Rock and Roll, including Darlene Love, Cissy Houston, The Imperials and The Stamps.

The title track is a reimagined duet, in which Lisa Marie sings with her father.

Lisa Marie Presley sings in the studio (Alex J Berliner/AB Images)

In her notes for the album, Lisa Marie wrote: “It was a very powerful and moving experience to sing with my father.

“The lyrics speak to me and touch my soul. I’m certain that the lyrics spoke to my father in much the same way.”

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie also produced the album with Joel Weinshanker and Andy Childs.

The tracklisting, which was inspired by Presley’s great love of gospel music, includes Amazing Grace, You’ll Never Walk Alone, He Touched Me and Crying In The Chapel.

Presley, who died in 1977, once said: “Since I was two years old, all I knew was gospel music.

“It became such a part of my life, it was as natural as dancing. A way to escape my problems, and my way of release.”

Where No One Stands Alone will be released on August 10.

- Press Association