Elton John adds extra Dublin date to his farewell tour

Earlier this month, Elton John announced that he will embark on a three-year, 300-date farewell world tour.

The 70-year-old hitmaker – who has been touring for almost 50 years – announced his retirement from live performing in a bid to spend more time with his children.

Today, he announced an extra Dublin date due to demand.

The Rocketman will now play the 3Arena on June 13, 2019 as well as his original date on June 12.

Announcing the decision, Elton said his “priorities have changed”, adding that his and husband David Furnish’s two sons, Elijah and Zachary, had changed their lives.

Elton’s last original studio album was 2016’s Wonderful Crazy Night – the 30th of his career.

He is reportedly working on the soundtrack for next year’s remake of the Lion King alongside Beyonce.

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster.ie and all usual outlets.