Ellie Goulding’s engagement to Caspar Jopling announced in The Times

Ellie Goulding is engaged to her partner Caspar Jopling after around 18 months of dating.

The engagement announcement, printed in The Times newspaper’s forthcoming marriages section, read: “Mr CWF Jopling and Miss EJ Goulding.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling’s engagement announcement in The Times newspaper (PA)

“The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.”

According to The Sun newspaper, a source said that Goulding, 31, is “over the moon and has never felt so happy”.

Goulding, whose forenames are Elena Jane, and Mr Jopling, an art dealer who works at Sotheby’s, are thought to have been an item since early 2017.

The Brit Award-winning singer, known for her hits including Starry Eyed, Burn and Your Song, is believed to have moved in with Mr Jopling in June.

At the Silver Clef Awards in June, Goulding said she and Mr Jopling were “really, really happy together”, according to the Evening Standard.

Goulding has previously been in relationships with McFly star Dougie Poynter, Greg James, DJ Skrillex and actor Jeremy Irvine, and she is also rumoured to have dated Ed Sheeran.

- Press Association