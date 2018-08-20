Ellie Goulding jokes about fiance height difference in cute social post

Pop star Ellie Goulding has made a reference to the difference in height between her and fiance Caspar Jopling in an adorable post on social media.

In a post to her 13.9 million followers on Instagram, Goulding, 31, shared a snap of her and art dealer Jopling kissing on the top deck of a boat.

The couple, both dressed in white, are seen stood beneath an archway adorned with flowers.

Goulding, who is 5ft 4in (1.65m), wrote in a caption next to the picture: “#CrickedNecksForever”.

🤮😷 #CrickedNecksForever A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Aug 20, 2018 at 5:47am PDT

Many of Goulding’s fans suggested the photo was a prelude to her wedding to Jopling, with one writing: “I can’t breathe Ellie, you’re so cute and so goals, OMG! I can’t wait to see the wedding.”

The Love Me Like You Do star recently thanked her supporters for their messages when her and Jopling’s engagement was announced after around 18 months of dating.

Goulding said she was looking forward to being a “loved-up wife” after the pair shared their news in The Times newspaper’s forthcoming marriages section at the start of August.

Goulding and Jopling, who works at Sotheby’s, are thought to have been an item since early 2017.

The Brit Award-winning singer, known for her hits including Starry Eyed, Burn and Your Song, is believed to have moved in with Jopling in June.

Goulding has previously been in relationships with McFly star Dougie Poynter, Greg James, DJ Skrillex and actor Jeremy Irvine, and she is also rumoured to have dated Ed Sheeran.

- Press Association