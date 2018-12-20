Ellie Goulding blazes in burgundy at star-studded Streets of London concert

Ellie Goulding has headlined her Streets of London gig, joined by some of pop’s biggest names.

Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit and Olly Alexander from Years & Years joined the singer to raise money for the charity, which supports homeless people in the capital. Ellie Goulding headlined the evening of top-tier musicians (Matt Crossick/PA)

Goulding, 31, took to the stage of the SSE Arena in Wembley in high-waisted burgundy joggers and a T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan I Feel Love.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of white high-top trainers.

Clean Bandit also graced the stage of the 12,500-capacity venue.

The EDM and Latino pop titans played a selection of their string-laden hits. Classical-influenced trio Clean Bandit took to the stage (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lead singer and violinist Grace Chatto, 33, wore a white crop top, which she paired with glittering trousers.

London-born, Kosovo-raised Dua Lipa, 23, was another chart-topping name on the line-up.

She took to the stage in a lacy black mini-dress, which she complemented with statement earrings and red painted nails. Dua Lipa performed a set of her chart-topping hits (Matt Crossick/PA)

Goulding’s support for Streets of London began when she played a fundraising show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in December 2014.

Since then her annual events have raised more than £300,000.

- Press Association