Ellen wishes Adele happy birthday with nudge for new music

US TV show host Ellen DeGeneres wished Adele happy birthday with a nudge for new music.

The Hello singer turned 30 on Saturday and received messages from her celebrity pals and fans.

In a reference to Adele’s theme of naming her albums by her age at the time they were recorded, DeGeneres wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday, @Adele. I can’t wait for your next album. I hope it’s not called 32.”

Happy birthday, @Adele. I can’t wait for your next album. I hope it’s not called 32. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 5, 2018

That would mean at least another two years wait for Adele’s fourth album with her third record, 25, being released in 2015.

She had teased that record on the eve of her 26th birthday, writing on Twitter in 2014: “Bye bye 25… See you again later in the year.”

There was no such message this year but plenty of birthday wishes as she marked the big 30.

Singer-songwriter Carole King wrote “Happy birthday” and shared Adele’s cover of Aretha Franklin’s A Natural Woman.

- Press Association