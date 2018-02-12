Ellen DeGeneres shares photos from star-studded 60th bash

Ellen DeGeneres has shared a series of snaps from her star-studded 60th birthday bash, thanking celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Pink for being there.

The US talk show host turned 60 in January but marked the milestone with a huge party at the weekend.

Images from the event show musical performances from stars such as Pink, Diddy and Pharrell.

Thanks @Melissa_Etheridge for a fun night.

DeGeneres captioned a snap of her and Pink: “Thanks for making my birthday so special.”

“Two of my favorite people. Thank you for being there, @Oprah @Pink. I love you both,” said DeGeneres of an image of Pink and Winfrey.

In one picture, the TV personality thanked actress Melissa McCarthy for delivering on everything she promised – “dancing and chest bumps”.

Another picture showed Diddy and French Montana performing.

“Amazing performance by @Diddy “love” and @FrenchMontana”unforgettable.” Thank you,” said DeGeneres.

Amazing performance by @Diddy "love" and @FrenchMontana "unforgettable." Thank you.

Photographs which appeared on social media over the weekend showed a host of A-listers helping DeGeneres to celebrate.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ELLEN! Love, The KimYunns 🎈

Guests included Kim Kardashian, Olivia Munn and Chrissy Teigen.
