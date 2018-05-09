Elisabeth Moss: I don’t need to tie the knot again

Elisabeth Moss says she wants to have children – but has “no idea what the plan is”.

The ex-Mad Men actress’s marriage to Saturday Night Live star Fred Armisen lasted less than a year.

She told Marie Claire UK that dating was “actually a problem”.

“I’m very focused on my work … so it’s difficult to find the time to give yourself to somebody.”

“I have nothing against getting married again, but what I value even more now is the relationship itself,” The Handmaid’s Tale actress, 35, said.

“I’m older, and hopefully wiser. I’m a romantic, so I love weddings, but I also don’t think you need (a wedding) to have a long-lasting, healthy relationship.

“Some of the relationships I know that have lasted the longest are the ones that didn’t (get married),” the star, who divorced in 2011, said.

Moss said that she had started to think she would like to have children.

“I do want to be a mother … It’s not for everybody, and I didn’t know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is. I have no idea how I want to do it though or what the plan is,” she said.

Elisabeth Moss on the cover of Marie Claire UK (Marie Claire)

The US star said she had been “fortunate not to have experienced some of the terrible things that so many women have talked about” since the issue of sexual harassment hit Hollywood.

But, in the wake of the MeToo and Time’s Up movements, she would “talk to my girlfriends, and we all stepped back and looked at every encounter we’d ever had, and went, ‘Wait … was that OK?’

“We’ve been conditioned to think it’s OK, and that’s the wake-up moment that we are having.”

The full interview is in the June issue of Marie Claire, out now.

- Press Association