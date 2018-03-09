Electric Picnic line-up to be announced days after final tickets go on sale

The organisers of Electric Picnic will announce the 2018 line-up next week.

The announcement will be made at noon on Thursday, March 15.

The final batch of tickets for the festival will go on sale tomorrow at 9am.

Organisers have an installment plan available to spread the cost of tickets over a number of months.

The first installment, plus service charge, will be taken immediately.

The second payment will be made on Monday, April 30, and the final payment will be taken on Thursday, May 31.