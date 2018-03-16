Electric Picnic has SOLD OUT

For those who were thinking about heading to Electric Picnic this year, we’re sorry - it’s completely sold out.

After announcing Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and N.E.R.D as the headliners,, tickets went like gold dust.

That includes weekend camping tickets, Sunday day tickets, campervan passes, and family camping passes.

In a statement, organisers said: "For those of you lucky enough to get tickets, keep your eyes peeled for more exciting announcements over the coming months."

This year's Electric Picnic takes place between August 31st and September 2nd at Stradbally in Co Laois.