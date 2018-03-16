Electric Picnic has SOLD OUT

Back to Showbiz Home

For those who were thinking about heading to Electric Picnic this year, we’re sorry - it’s completely sold out.

After announcing Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and N.E.R.D as the headliners,, tickets went like gold dust.

That includes weekend camping tickets, Sunday day tickets, campervan passes, and family camping passes.

Announced today! @kendricklamar @massiveattackofficial @nerd and more! 💥

A post shared by Electric Picnic (@epfestival) on

In a statement, organisers said: "For those of you lucky enough to get tickets, keep your eyes peeled for more exciting announcements over the coming months."

This year's Electric Picnic takes place between August 31st and September 2nd at Stradbally in Co Laois.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz