Eilish O’Carroll and Darren Kennedy confirmed for Dancing with the Stars

Mrs Brown's Boys star Eilish O’Carroll and style entrepreneur Darren Kennedy have been confirmed as the next two celebrities to compete on the new series of RTÉ 's Dancing with the Stars.

After much speculation, we can now look forward to seeing Eilish and Darren hit the dance floor this coming January.

We already know that TV presenter Mairéad Ronan is the first star to don her dancing shoes in the New Year, so Darren and Eilish will be some welcome additions.

Speaking about taking part on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio One, Eilish said;“I’m so excited to be doing Dancing with the Stars. It’s like a dream come true. I feel like a kid and all my Christmases have come at once. I can’t wait to get started!”

Mrs Brown star Eilish O’Carroll

Darren also couldn't wait to break out his dancing shoes. Speaking on air with Eilish, he added that he's, "excited, petrified, terrified."

"I don’t know what I’ve got myself in for. I’ve zero dance experience," revealed Darren.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will join forces this year to present the hit show, airing from on RTÉ One from Sunday, January 6.

Style guru Darren Kennedy

A total of 11 celebrities will pair up with their professional dancing partners as they step out of their comfort zones and onto the dancefloor, each hoping to claim the much-coveted glitter ball trophy at the end of the series.

It's anyone's guess as to who will take home the top prize but we look forward to seeing all the dancing successes and failures starting from January 6.