Eight Irish people among nominees for this year's Olivier Awards

Nominees for this year's Olivier Awards have been announced, and Ireland is very well represented on the list.

Eight Irish-born actors and set designers are up for awards.

Dublin actor Andrew Scott is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Hamlet at Almeida Theatre.

Scott is best known for playing Jim Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock.

Belfast-born Laura Donnelly has been nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Ferryman.

She also plays Jenny Fraser in Outlander.

Three of the four nominees for Best Actress in a Supporting Role hail from the island of Ireland.

Bríd Brennan from Belfast and Dearbhla Molloy from Dublin are in the running for their roles in for The Ferryman. Brennan and Molloy co-starred in Dancing at Lughnasa 1992 and both were nominated that year for Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play, which was awarded to Brennan.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominees: Bríd Brennan, Denise Gough, Dearbhla Molloy and Imogen Poots

Denise Gough from Ennis, Co Clare is nominated for her role in Angels In America.

Denise Gough, left

Gough previously starred in Paula on BBC Two and she previously won the Olivier Award for best actress for her role in Duncan Macmillan's People, Places and Things.

Veteran actor Ciaran Hinds, who is from Belfast, has been nominated for Best Actor in a Musical for Girl From The North Country at The Old Vic.

Hinds is best known for his roles as Aberforth Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Mance Rayder in Game of Thrones, and Gaius Julius Caesar in Rome.

Josie Walker from Belfast is up for Best Actress in a Musical.

We're DELIGHTED to have been nominated for FIVE @OlivierAwards !!!

Best New Musical

Best Actor in a Musical – John McCrea

Best Actress in a Musical – Josie Walker

Outstanding Achievement in Music

Best Theatre Choreographer

#JamieLondon

She plays Margaret in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre.

Cork's Bob Crowley has been nominated for his second Olivier Award.

He previously won for his set design of The Plantagenets and this year he is nominated for Best Set Design for his work on An American In Paris at the Dominion Theatre with 59 Productions.

He also has received seven Tony Awards.

Catherine Tate will host the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, April 8.