Edward Enninful: I never think in terms of sex or gender

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful has said how devastating it was to encounter prejudice at a young age and said he wants young people nowadays “to know it’s OK to be who you are”.

Enninful, the magazine’s first male editor, said he first experienced racism when he was modelling at 16.

He told Attitude magazine: “It was my first experience of rejection because I looked a certain way: ‘We’re not looking for a black model this season, but thank you’.

“I learned that really, really fast.

“They would just tell your agent and he would pass it on.

“Sometimes you’d go to a casting and you could tell from the designer that you’re not meant to be there.

“At that age you don’t understand.

“It’s just devastating, coming from an environment where you are so welcome and so loved, to being rejected.”

Edward Enninful on Attitude cover (Damon Baker)

Enninful also discussed the way his sexuality has influenced his work.

He said: “When you’re gay you’re always viewed as the ‘other’.

“You’re able to have empathy, which is a very important word: to empathise with people and cultures.

“That’s how I’m able to do what I do. That’s why I’m able to be a man and (why I’ve been able to be) a stylist all these years and work with all the best women’s magazines and editors, because I empathise.”

Enninful, who has been outspoken about embracing diversity in fashion, added: “I never think in terms of sex or gender, I think in terms of what (someone is) bringing to the table.”

The editor said he wants young people to “know what’s possible in the world”.

“It’s very important to me, I’ve never shied away from being black or gay… I want young kids to know it’s OK to be who you are,” he said.

Enninful is one of three gay prominent leaders in fashion being highlighted by the magazine as it celebrates its 300th issue.

The September edition has three covers, one of Enninful, one of Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing and one of Nicola Formichetti, the designer behind many of Lady Gaga’s most outrageous looks.

The 300th issue of Attitude magazine is available in print and to download now.

- Press Association