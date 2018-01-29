Ed Sheeran’s cat ‘celebrates’ singer’s Grammy wins

Ed Sheeran said that his cat was doing a “celebratory dance” after the singer scooped two Grammys.

Divide, the British singer’s third album, won best pop vocal album, while his hit track Shape Of You was crowned best pop solo performance.

Sheeran, 26, was not at the star-studded ceremony, which took place in New York.

But posting a snap of his pet cat on Instagram, he wrote: “Woke up to the news I won two Grammys last night. Thank you!”

And he added: This little fluff-ball is doing a bit of a celebratory dance, lots of love to everyone xx.”

It is not the first time Sheeran’s pets have got involved in some of the big events in his life.

Announcing his engagement to Cherry Seaborn recently, the singer wrote: “Got myself a fiancee just before New Year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well x”

British musicians had been sparse among the nominees at the Grammys, with Sam Smith and ex-One Direction stars Harry Styles and Niall Horan overlooked.

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris missed out on the producer of the year prize – his sole nomination.

Zayn Malik’s nomination alongside Taylor Swift, for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, had been nominated for best song written for visual media but the award went to Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, for How Far I’ll Go, from the film Moana.