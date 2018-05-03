Ed Sheeran touches down in Cork Airport

Ed Sheeran touched down in Cork Airport today ahead of his hat-trick of sold-out gigs to 120,000 people in the city this weekend.

The global star landed on board an eight-seater Embraer Legacy private jet from Stanstead just after 4pm, and was whisked with his small entourage from the ramp, through the airport’s VIP area, and away to his hotel.

Concert promoter Peter Aiken said his record-breaking ticket sales for gigs in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh will help position the city worldwide as a major concert destination.

Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy said the concerts across the bank holiday weekend will be a massive boost to the local economy.

“I expect bars, restaurants, hotels, and taxis to experience one of the best weekends of trade in recent times,” he said. “With the availability of Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host leading international acts and the events centre development expected to get under way, we hope to see many more musicians and performers include Cork in their global tours going forward.”

A massive three-day security and transport operation will kick in across Cork city today. Gates at the venue will open at 5pm. The gig must finish by 11pm.

