Ed Sheeran sparks marriage rumours as he wears ring to Brits

Ed Sheeran fuelled marriage rumours after he turned up to the Brits wearing a ring.

The singer-songwriter, 27, is engaged to fiancee Cherry Seaborn, but there has been speculation that the pair have secretly tied the knot.

Sheeran kept his fans guessing when he walked the red carpet at London’s O2 Arena with what appeared to be a silver or platinum band on his wedding finger.

Fans posted messages on social media asking whether the star had walked down the aisle already.

One said on Twitter: “Am I late to the party? Or did Ed get married? I thought he was just engaged but he has a ring on?”

“I see the ring again, Ed,” tweeted another fan, adding an eye emoji.

The Shape Of You singer announced his engagement last month in a post on Instagram.

He shared a photograph of the couple together, and wrote: “Got myself a fiance just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”