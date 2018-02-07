Ed Sheeran shows off James Blunt’s ‘sizzling pout’

Ed Sheeran has shown off James Blunt’s “sizzling pout” in a picture with his chum and fellow singer.

Blunt, 43, dons a tight top and shorts in the snap, which sees Sheeran, 26, laughing next to his friend.

Sheeran captioned the image on Instagram: “Sizzling pout by James Blunt.”

The pair are good friends with Blunt said to have been with Sheeran when it was claimed Princess Beatrice accidentally cut Sheeran’s face with a sword during a party prank.

And Sheeran previously told The Sun: “James is like a brother to me, actually I’m not quite sure if I can say this, but I’m going to — he’s just made me god­father to his son.”