Ed Sheeran shares adorable picture for International Cat Day

Ed Sheeran has shared a sweet snap of him enjoying a cuddle with his cat for International Cat Day.

The adorable image posted on Instagram shows the feline tucked into the singer-songwriter’s jumper.

Sheeran – an animal lover whose cats have their own Instagram page, @thewibbles – wrote: “To celebrate international cat day here’s a picture with me and one of @thewibbles #internationalcatday.”

Several other celebrities have also been sharing images of their kitties to mark the special day.

Ricky Gervais tweeted a cute picture of himself and his feline enjoying the sunshine, writing: “Happy #InternationalCatDay.”

Arlene Phillips posted a collage of cats past and present on Twitter.

“Celebrating and remembering our furry family on #InternationalCatDay,” she wrote.

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Kate Walsh shared a snap of her pet with his eyes half shut.

“Pablo would like to wish you a mildly happy #InternationalCatDay,” she said.

The Doctor Who Twitter account posted a clip of former Time Lord David Tennant stroking a kitten.

Irish actor Chris O’Dowd joked that he had a cat to give away.

“As it’s #InternationalCatDay I’d like to take this opportunity to offer you all our cat. Please. Please take our f***ing cat,” he quipped.

International Cat Day (August 8) was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. 

- Press Association
