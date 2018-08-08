Ed Sheeran shares adorable picture for International Cat Day

Ed Sheeran has shared a sweet snap of him enjoying a cuddle with his cat for International Cat Day.

The adorable image posted on Instagram shows the feline tucked into the singer-songwriter’s jumper.

Sheeran – an animal lover whose cats have their own Instagram page, @thewibbles – wrote: “To celebrate international cat day here’s a picture with me and one of @thewibbles #internationalcatday.”

To celebrate international cat day here’s a picture with me and one of @thewibbles #internationalcatday A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Aug 8, 2018 at 6:40am PDT

Several other celebrities have also been sharing images of their kitties to mark the special day.

Ricky Gervais tweeted a cute picture of himself and his feline enjoying the sunshine, writing: “Happy #InternationalCatDay.”

Arlene Phillips posted a collage of cats past and present on Twitter.

“Celebrating and remembering our furry family on #InternationalCatDay,” she wrote.

Celebrating and remembering our furry family on #InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/dbLT6kDOeP — Arlene Phillips CBE (@arlenephillips) August 8, 2018

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Kate Walsh shared a snap of her pet with his eyes half shut.

“Pablo would like to wish you a mildly happy #InternationalCatDay,” she said.

Pablo would like to wish you a mildly happy #InternationalCatDay 🐾😹 pic.twitter.com/6njgVPdg2h — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) August 8, 2018

The Doctor Who Twitter account posted a clip of former Time Lord David Tennant stroking a kitten.

Here’s the Tenth Doctor with a kitten to brighten up your day #DoctorWho #internationalcatday pic.twitter.com/98p21jRrer — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) August 8, 2018

Irish actor Chris O’Dowd joked that he had a cat to give away.

“As it’s #InternationalCatDay I’d like to take this opportunity to offer you all our cat. Please. Please take our f***ing cat,” he quipped.

As it’s #InternationalCatDay I’d like to take this opportunity to offer you all our cat. Please. Please take our fucking cat. — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) August 8, 2018

International Cat Day (August 8) was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

- Press Association