Ed Sheeran reportedly asked to sing for Royal Wedding, which falls on same day as Irish gig

One of Ed Sheeran’s Irish concerts could at risk as the singer has been reportedly asked to sing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The anticipated wedding takes place on May 19 which is also the date of Ed’s Phoenix Park date.

According to American publication Us Weekly, Prince Harry has personally requested that Sheeran performs on his big day.

Kensington Palace announced earlier this month that the couple’s wedding service will start at noon on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, followed by two wedding receptions at St. George’s Hall.

It’s unknown which part of the day Ed would slot into.

He's bound to choose us, right?

The red-haired singer Cork’s dates are also at risk due to poor public lighting at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Please not another Garth Brooks-type fiasco, we couldn't take anymore.