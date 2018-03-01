Ed Sheeran planning to build chapel on Suffolk estate

Pop star Ed Sheeran plans to build a private chapel on his estate in East Anglia.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter, who announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, in January, has submitted a planning application to Suffolk Coastal District Council.

The proposed chapel would be of made of flint and in a Saxon style with a round tower, documents show.

It would hold a congregation of around 24 with some overspill space in the gallery.

The application states there is a need for the chapel as “it is every person’s right to be able to have a place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, for religious observance, celebration of key life and family milestones, marriages, christenings and so forth”.

A wedding licence would be needed if he planned to marry there.

A decision on the planning application is expected in April.