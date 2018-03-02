Ed Sheeran breaks another record as Divide logs full year in UK top ten

Ed Sheeran has broken yet another record as his latest album, Divide, logged a full year in the top ten of the Official Albums Chart.

The singer-songwriter became the first artist in UK history to have three different albums in the top ten for a full 12 months.

Divide is currently at number two in the albums chart, spending its 52nd week near the summit, while his debut album, Plus, has spent a total of 56 weeks inside the top ten since its 2011 release.

Sheeran also scored the top position on a list naming the globe’s top 10-selling musicians of 2017 this week (John Marshall)

Sheeran’s second album, Multiply, is also back in the fold at number ten, marking its 98th week inside the top bracket.

It comes in the same week the Shape Of You singer was named the top-selling musician of 2017.

Divide, released in March last year, has been classified as multi-platinum in 32 markets, according to the International Federation Of The Phonographic Industry.

Ahead of him in the UK album charts is The Greatest Showman’s Motion Picture Cast Recording which is at number one for the eighth straight week while Dua Lipa’s eponymous debut album is at number three.

Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human is fourth while the Brit-winning Gang Signs & Prayer from Stormzy rises five places to fifth.

In the singles chart, Drake’s God’s Plan extends its reign at number one for a sixth week while Rudimental’s These Days ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen marks its fourth week at number two.

US rapper Post Malone’s latest track, Psycho, lands at number four behind Dua Lipa’s IDGAF.