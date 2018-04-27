Ed Sheeran announces third act to join him on Irish tour

It’s not long now until Ed Sheeran kicks off his nine-date Irish Tour in Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh on May 4.

Having previously announced that both Anne Marie and Jamie Lawson will act as the shows opening acts, he’s added a third.

None other than, his pals Beoga!

Who you may remember from their collaboration on Ed’s hits, Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan.

The band will also headline a gig in Cork’s Cyprus Avenue on May 3, before releasing their new single, We Don't Have to Run, featuring Ryan McMullan.

Ed will perform in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on May 4, 5, and 6 before taking to the stage in Belfast on May 9.

He will then travels to Galway where he'll perform in Pearse Stadium on May 12 and 13, before finishing with gigs in Dublin's Phoenix Park on May 16, 18 and 19.