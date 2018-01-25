EastEnders’ viewers question Lady Di drama as Queen Vic saved at last minute

EastEnders’ viewers celebrated the last-gasp rescue of the Queen Vic pub thanks to Callum “Halfway” Highway.

The character, played by Tony Clay, offered Mick and Linda Carter a ring worth £200,000 to buy the pub as Albert Square was preparing to say farewell to the establishment.

But in a late twist, the piece of jewellery was eaten by Lady Di, forcing the Carters to endure a nervous wait for the dog to relieve herself, with Fi Browning threatening to evict them.

With the help of some milk of magnesia, Mick and Linda collected the ring just in time, to the entertainment of viewers.

Fans celebrated the Queen Vic being saved but hit out at the “farcical” scenes involving Lady Di.

@TomGardinerUK wrote on Twitter: “Of all the ways to save a pub, you give a piece of jewelry that your dog ate to the person who has the threshold… I don’t know quite how they managed it but they did.”

@Cimiskey55 tweeted: “I see they’re allowing the pre school team of script writers back in control again. That Lady Di swallowing the ring was farcical and totally unnecessary.Completely OTT.”

@DanJBrown posted: “EastEnders really is becoming weirder than one of my dreams,” while @Lukeelkins wrote: “Lady Di not seen for months, and then steals every scene she’s in.”

@Jackiebrooks tweeted: “Queen vic is saved I couldn’t be happier the square wouldn’t be the same without it.”

@Ryanfellows2 wrote: “Yay…. Mick and Linda saved the queen vic”.

Thursday night’s episode ended with dozens of characters celebrating with a conga through Albert Square.

