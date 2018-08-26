EastEnders tease first glimpse of Mel’s ex-husband Ray meeting new love Jack

BBC soap EastEnders has given viewers the first glimpse of the arrival of character Mel Owen’s ex-husband Ray Kelly to Walford.

Mel, played by Tamzin Outhwaite, is romantically involved with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

The two images shared ahead of Ray’s on-screen arrival on Friday September 7 show Mel’s ex, played by Sean Mahon, meeting Jack for the first time.

Mel’s ex-husband Ray meets her new love Jack (Jack Barnes/BBC)

The meeting appears to be cordial with the two men shaking hands in one of the photos.

Ray and Mel’s marriage occurred off-screen following Mel’s exit from Albert Square after the death of another of her former husbands Steve Owen (Martin Kemp) in 2002.

Ray is the brother of the show’s crime boss character Ciara Maguire. He has arrived in Albert Square after Mel’s son Hunter got in touch with him.

The addition of Irish actor Mahon to the cast was confirmed in July.

Mahon said: “I remember watching the very first episode of EastEnders back in 1985, little did I think I would be roaming the streets of Walford and hanging out at The Queen Vic all these years later.

“I’m so happy to join such an incredibly hard-working and talented team, and I’m very much looking forward to playing out the drama that inevitably ensues on any given day in Albert Square.

Actor Sean Mahon (left) will make his EastEnders debut in September (Jack Barnes/BBC)

“My character Ray Kelly is not one to tread lightly and his arrival to the Square will cause shockwaves for many of the residents, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

EastEnders executive consultant John Yorke added: “Sean is both a wonderful actor and a delight to work with. His character brings to the show some very big secrets and we can’t wait to watch them explode.”

EastEnders continues on BBC One.

- Press Association