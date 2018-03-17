EastEnders’ Lee Ryan will be departing Walford

EastEnders’ Lee Ryan will be leaving Albert Square, it has been announced.

The actor and Blue singer, 34, who made his debut as barman Woody in April last year, will be leaving when his contract ends.

Ryan is currently not on-air on the BBC1 soap, while working on other projects.

But an EastEnders’ source told the Press Association: “Woody will be back on-screen for a final storyline across several weeks but, as ever in soap, decisions have to be made when contracts are up for renewal.

“At this point, it was decided that Woody’s storyline will be coming to a natural end and viewers can find out how he departs this spring.”

A spokeswoman for the soap confirmed that Ryan “will be leaving EastEnders when his storyline concludes this spring”.

Meanwhile, Ryan told The Sun: “I cannot express enough gratitude to EastEnders for the opportunity they have given me.

“I’ve had a great time and loved every minute of it and I’m looking forward to my future projects.”

He previously said his character would “ruffle feathers and break hearts” on the soap, but added: “He’s…. sensitive… He just wants to be liked.”