EastEnders fans in tears as Lauren Branning departs and sister Abi laid to rest

EastEnders fans were left “heartbroken” after much-loved character Lauren Branning made her final appearance on the soap as her sister Abi was laid to rest.

Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) is departing for a new life in Scotland weeks after she was left hospitalised and Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald) died following a tragic fall from the top of the Queen Vic pub.

Who else will be restocking their tissue boxes tomorrow?!😥💧

Goodbye Abi, already missed. 🌟

And farewell Lauren and Louie, be happy. ☀️



✨What next for Max and baby Abi? #EastEnders is back on TUESDAY at 7.30PM✨ pic.twitter.com/WGn12Gs2mm — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) February 16, 2018

Their mother, Tanya, also returned for Lauren’s finale which saw them endure the funeral before the latter was shown walking away from the church with her son Louie.

I will miss you Lauren Branning ❤️💔 — Jacqueline Jossa (@jacquelineMjos) February 16, 2018

Moments earlier, she had vowed to live her life to the full for the sake of Abi in moving scenes with her father Max Branning (Jake Wood).

Jossa first took over the role from Madeline Duggan in 2010 and wrote “I will miss you Lauren Branning” in a post on Twitter following Friday night’s episode.

Viewers were left in tears by the emotional episode as they said goodbye to two of the show’s most popular characters.

Haven't stopped crying yet😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 #eastenders one of the most heartbreaking episodes I've ever seen😢😢😢😢 — Sadie Jones (@SadieBaby_x) February 16, 2018

@Jogonecrazy tweeted: “It’s heartbreaking tonight poor Tanya & Lauren @dollyjoyner & @jacquelineMjos saying goodbye to Abi @LornaFitz0 you’ll be missed of our screens.”

#Eastenders had me in tears once again... @mrjakedwood and @dollyjoyner once again fantastic performance... @jacquelineMjos gutted you've left, but you definitely deserved a better exit than that. — jade ogom (@jadeyyogom) February 16, 2018

@LouisDolan wrote: “Wish i wasnt breaking my heart at eastenders but here i am.”

@AlexJenkins14 posted: “On the sofa under a blanket crying into my glass of wine at EastEnders.”

@Nikkiphilpott3 tweeted: “What a very touching send off for Abi on #EastEnders tears all round! So moving, such brilliant acting as always.”

EastEnders returns on Monday.