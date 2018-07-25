EastEnders’ Doctor Legg to return to Walford

Original EastEnders cast member Leonard Fenton is returning to the soap this autumn as Doctor Harold Legg.

The actor, who appeared in the first episode of the BBC One soap more than 30 years ago, played Walford’s local GP until his departure in 1999.

Dr Legg was a close friend of Dot Cotton, played by June Brown, who entertained her hypochondria and seemingly endless list of ailments.

June Brown and Leonard Fenton as Dot Cotton and Doctor Harold Legg (BBC)

He returned a handful of times over the years, most recently in 2007 when Dot needed his help.

Fenton, 92, said: “I am very happy to be back at EastEnders and am looking forward to working with June and the rest of the cast and crew again.”

Brown said of working with her former colleague again: “It’s been 11 years since Dot last visited her favourite doctor, Dr Legg, and it’s an utter delight to be working with Leonard Fenton again in 2018.”

Fenton has returned to the show for filming, and will be seen on screens later this year.

John Yorke EastEnders’ executive consultant said: “It’s a huge honour to have Leonard back in the show and to see him and June working together again for an exciting and emotional story.”

- Press Association