Early bird tickets for #INDIE19 on sale this weekend
31/10/2018 - 14:57:00Back to Music Showbiz Home
Early bird tickets for next year's Indiependence Music & Arts Festival are on sale this weekend.
The ticket will set you back €109 but if next year is anything like previous years, we're in for a good time in Mitchelstown next summer.
No acts have yet been announced, however, celebrating its tenth year in the scenic surrounds of Deer Farm in Mitchelstown, we've no doubt that it is set to be a special one.
Over the years Indie has seen some amazing performances across its many stages including Public Enemy, Manic Street Preachers, Hozier, Walking on Cars, Basement Jaxx, Bastille, Kodaline, Picture This, De La Soul, Editors, The Coronas, The Dandy Warhols and 2018 headliners Primal Scream.
The festival has grown over the years from its initial 3,000 capacity at Deer Farm into a fully-fledged summer spectacular with up to 15,000 people expected in 2019.
The first acts will be announced before Christmas, with some show stoppers already in place and waiting to be revealed.
Indie's Michael Maher said:
Tickets go on sale on Saturday, November 3 at 10am from tickets.ie and a special pop-up at Walsh’s bar in Mitchelstown.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here