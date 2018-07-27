Eagle-eyed Love Island fans spot this mistake during last night’s episode

As this year’s series of Love Island UK comes to an end the couples are embarking on their final dates.

And last night’s episode featured Alex and Alexandra’s, Jack and Dani’s and Laura and Paul’s.

Jani received their text, which told them to get up and get ready, at 5 am, followed by the hashtags, #risetotheoccassion and #Loveisintheair.

They then were whisked away to a field where a hot air balloon was waiting for them, but as it inflated, eagle-eyed viewers noticed something a tad embarrassing.

Did you spot it?

These people did:

*absolutely. We're you responsible for spelling flights wrong on Jani's balloon too? 🤣🤣🤣 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/rzuLSK14uV — Amal (@amal1612) July 26, 2018

I wouldn’t get in a hot air balloon with the word ‘flights’ spelt incorrectly on the side of it. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bRkhRh3gt7 — Joe (@Joefowler_) July 26, 2018