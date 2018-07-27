Eagle-eyed Love Island fans spot this mistake during last night’s episode

As this year’s series of Love Island UK comes to an end the couples are embarking on their final dates.

And last night’s episode featured Alex and Alexandra’s, Jack and Dani’s and Laura and Paul’s.

Totally worth the 5am wake-up call. What a cute date. 💛 #LoveIsland

Jani received their text, which told them to get up and get ready, at 5 am, followed by the hashtags, #risetotheoccassion and #Loveisintheair.

They then were whisked away to a field where a hot air balloon was waiting for them, but as it inflated, eagle-eyed viewers noticed something a tad embarrassing.

Did you spot it?

These people did:
By Anna O'Donoghue

