Dynamo: Campaign for Syrian children helping me in battle with Crohn’s

Magician Dynamo has said his campaign to get Syrian refugee children into education has helped him get better faster in his battle with Chron’s disease.

The TV star recently addressed world leaders in Brussels in a bid to secure funding to get refugee children into schools.

He told the Press Association: “It’s given me something really serious to focus on that has meant that I’m not focused on myself.

“I’ve had commitments that I’ve had to fulfil regardless of how I’ve been feeling on a day-to-day basis.

“Obviously I’ve not always been 100% but I think in a way it’s helped for me to get better faster.

“I’m not there yet but I think because I’ve had something to do and I’ve been forcing myself to just get out and go and do the work rather than wallowing in bed then it’s meant that I’ve just got on with stuff and over time I’ve got stronger.

“I’m kind of definitely on the road to recovery and also seeing the lives that these children are having to live through, I’m in no position to complain about any adversities in my life because I’ve got it quite lucky.

“I live alright. Yeah, I’ve got an illness and yeah, I’ve had adversity growing up but I’ve not had to go to a refugee camp without education and I don’t think anybody should have to do that.

“That is what we are trying to sort out.”

The magician, who has teamed up with charity Theirworld for the campaign, spoke on stage at the Supporting The Future Of Syria and The Region Meeting in Brussels.

This week @dynamomagician and @sarahbrownuk are in Brussels to present the #YouPromised petition to world leaders. Add your voice TODAY - tell world leaders that we have not forgotten the promise they made #Syriaconf2018 https://t.co/H1ueYW1RNw — Theirworld (@theirworld) April 23, 2018

It follows the launch of his short film 72 Hours, which has been shared online by stars including Liam Payne and Cara Delevingne, and includes his visit to meet refugee children in Lebanon.

He said: “When you meet these kids, they are inspiring. The ones that are being educated are inspiring and even the unlucky few that are not in education yet, just their resilience is inspiring.

“They are true survivors in this world, they don’t know why they are there probably, they don’t really understand the whole Syrian conflict, but they are just getting on with their little lives and I think it’s important we make their lives better.”

Dynamo with Christos Stylianides, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, and Theirworld president Sarah Brown (Dynamo World)

He said speaking on stage was “one of the first times I’ve been nervous” adding: “I knew how important it was not just to do the right thing and say the right thing but how important it is for these 680,000 children that are going to be a lost generation without education.”