DWTSIrl: Bernard O'Shea met his new dance partner live on air this morning

#DWTSIrl: Bernard O'Shea met his new dancing partner live on air this morning.

It's switch up week on Dancing with the Stars which is always exciting.

This week on DWTS contestants are out of their comfort zones as their dancing partners are taken off them, and they are given brand new ones.

Cue the panic!

Bernard O'Shea found out who his new partner will be this morning while on air, but beforehand, he had some ideas who it might be.

" Marty Morrissey, Vitali the big Russian fella, Estonian excuse me...Lorraine who I think has a soft spot for me...she literally asked me out live on telly. So I'm pretty sure it's going to be one of them!"

But it wasn't...

It's Karen Byrne!

"I'm so happy....I'm shocked. I was sure it was going to be Marty, Vitali or Loraine."

Karen herself was delighted with the new pairing.

She said: "I'm so excited for this week. I think Loraine is going to be jealous, I think she wanted to dance with you as well."

"I feel quiet privileged.... I think .....I'm slightly nervous....we'll just have a fun week and freestyling it on the night."

You can see how they get on this Sunday night on Dancing with the Stars at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.