DWTS: TV coverage stumbles as first star eliminated

“We apologise for this technical interruption — your vaguely smartarse article about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will resume shortly....”

Dancing with the Stars has moved from the twinkling of toes to the dropping of the axe — but not before a technical glitch delayed proceedings, reminding everyone of what telly used to be like when this kind of thing was as common as journeys through Bosco’s Magic Door.

I don’t think I’ve ever been so glued to live tv! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/Axo7XWhpQH — Denise O'Donoghue (@deniseodonoghue) January 20, 2019

The real news was that Eilish O’Carroll became the first of this year’s contestants to exit the show in the season’s first elimination round, with both panel and public votes being aggregated over the first three weeks of the show.

Mairead Ronan and dance partner John had kicked things off with a Charleston to the strains of Bom Bom by Sam and the Womp. For judge Loraine Barry, it was the Bomb Bomb and the whole shebang landed Mairead 24 points.

Next up it was The Young Offenders actor Demi Isaac Oviawe and her foxtrot with partner Kai Widdrington to the strains of The Frank and Waters’ anthem After All. The judge’s comments were positive and she scored 14 points.

Eilish O’Carroll and Ryan McShane’s samba only scored a combined 12 points, pointing the way towards the exit, while Cliona Hagan and dance partner Robert scored a respectable 20 points, before Peter Stringer and Ksenia Zsikhotska performed a quickstep that garnered a lukewarm 14 points.

After that, it was a cha cha with Valeria Milova and GAA star Denis Bastick, scoring 17 points — a score promptly outstripped by actor Clelia Murphy and dance partner Vitali, who landed 21 points for what Julian called a “fiery, passionate tango”.

Next up was Darren Kennedy, sharing joint billing with his abs and his dance partner, Karen Byrne. Julian Benson praised Darren’s washboard stomach but only handed over five points, the same as Loraine, with Brian Redmond handing out a miserly four points.

Holly Carpenter fared little better, scoring a total of 15 points despite some positive comments from the panel for her waltz attempt, while the surprise of the week for seasoned DWTS watchers was Fred Cooke and dance partner Giulia.

They performed a Charleston to the ‘awright guv’nor’ strains of Right Said Fred by Bernard Cribbins, revealing a dramatically improved showing.

“What a transformation,” raved Julian. Cooke bagged 23 points for his efforts.

Last up was actor Johnny Ward and dance partner Emily, with a foxtrot in hunting season. But like a Dublin Elmer Fudd, judge Brian shot down the kneeslides and cartwheels on show.

Before the scores, RTÉ One experienced a technical interruption and when coverage resumed after a six-minute break, Johnny landed a respectable 19 points.

By the end, it was Eilish’s scores that didn’t stack up.