Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on saving his mother during suicide attempt

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has urged people to help others in pain as he recalled saving his mother’s life when she tried to commit suicide when he was 15.

The actor shared a poignant message on Instagram as he filmed his comedy series Ballers in a cemetery, in which he shared details of his mother’s attempt while also paying tribute to his brother, who did take his own life.

Johnson told his 99.5 million followers: “Not your typical scene on our comedy #ballers, as I cracked a beer open toasting my brother, William who committed suicide.

Not your typical scene on our comedy #ballers, as I cracked a beer open toasting my brother, William who committed suicide. Got me thinkin’ though bout how many of us have been affected by suicide of our friends, family. Struggle and pain is real. We’ve all been there on some level or another. My mom tried to check out when I was 15. She got outta the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars swerving outta the way not to hit her. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road. What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn’t. Shits of a scene to shoot – didn’t like it – but it did reminder that we always gotta do our best to really pay attention when people are in pain. Help ‘em thru it, get ‘em talkin’ about the struggle and remind ‘em that they’re not alone. We got lucky that day when I was 15 and that ain’t always the case. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Feb 1, 2018 at 12:45am PST

He said it was “crazy” his mother still “has no recollection” of her suicide attempt, and it is “probably best she doesn’t”.

Speaking of filming the scene for Ballers, in which Johnson plays a retired NFL star, he added: “Shits of a scene to shoot – didn’t like it – but it did reminder that we always gotta do our best to really pay attention when people are in pain.

“Help ‘em thru it, get ‘em talkin’ about the struggle and remind ‘em that they’re not alone.

“We got lucky that day when I was 15 and that ain’t always the case.”