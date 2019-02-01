Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham fight Idris Elba in first Hobbs & Shaw trailer

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham team up to defeat Idris Elba’s villain in the first trailer for Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

The latest instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise sees Johnson reprise his role as Luke Hobbs and Statham return as Deckard Shaw as they are recruited to track down Elba’s character Brixton.

The footage sees Brixton introduce himself as “a necessary shock to the system, I am human evolutionary change, bullet-proof, superhuman”.

Watch the trailer for Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. pic.twitter.com/ly4jTld7YR — Universal PicturesUK (@universaluk) February 1, 2019

Meanwhile Johnson describes himself as “an ice cold can of whoop-ass” and Statham pitches himself as “what you might call a champagne problem”.

The trailer also gives fans a look at Vanessa Kirby, who joins the cast of the franchise as Hattie Kirby.

In one scene Elba leaps out of the window of a skyscraper with Kirby over his shoulders, Johnson following behind in pursuit while Statham smirks alongside him while descending in a glass lift. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham (Universal)

As with all Fast & Furious films, there are quick cars, huge trucks, helicopters and motorcycles as well as guns, explosions and hand-to-hand combat.

Some of the movie’s action scenes were filmed last year in Glasgow city centre.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw is due for release in the UK on August 2.

- Press Association