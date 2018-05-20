Duke and Duchess of Sussex congratulated by Meghan’s former Suits co-star

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been congratulated on their wedding by one of Meghan’s former Suits co-stars.

Gabriel Macht, who plays the lead role of Harvey Specter in the legal drama, posted a picture to Instagram of him and his wife Jacinda Barrett, who accompanied him to the ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The caption said: “Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on your nuptials. Enjoyed meeting many of your family and friends and an incredible honor to be a part of the whole celebration.

Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on your nuptials. Enjoyed meeting many of your family and friends and an incredible honor to be a part of the whole celebration. May your journey together be full of love and children. Cheers! #royalwedding #princeharry #meghanmarkle A post shared by Gabriel Macht (@iamgabrielmacht) on May 19, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT

“May your journey together be full of love and children. Cheers! #royalwedding #princeharry#meghanmarkle.”

Macht was not the only Suits star to attend the wedding, with Meghan’s on-screen husband Patrick J Adams also invited.

His character Mike Ross wed Meghan’s alter-ego Rachel on the show and he arrived for the ceremony with his wife, actress Troian Bellisario.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales (Steve Parsons/PA)

Other Suits stars in attendance included Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Abigail Spencer.

Meghan’s former colleagues were joined in bringing a touch of Hollywood glamour to the big day by celebrity guests including Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, Carey Mulligan, James Blunt and James Corden.

Actor George Clooney was also spotted walking arm-in-arm with his barrister wife, Amal.

- Press Association